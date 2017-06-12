Multiple Positions Available at Furniture Mart USA

Furniture Mart USA

Walk-in Interviews! Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Be more than part of a team, be a part of our family!

Furniture Mart USA is a proud, family-owned furniture retail operation. Founded in 1976 by William A. Hinks, we have grown from a single location in Sioux Falls, SD to number 50 on the list of America’s Top 100 Furniture retailers, with 39 retail store locations within the upper Midwest, spanning across North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Stop in for an on-site interview and learn more about our full time and part time opportunities in Sioux Falls, SD.

When: Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Where: Furniture Mart USA, 140 E Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

We currently have the following positions available:

• Delivery Driver – Furniture Mart USA

• Delivery Helper – Furniture Mart USA

• Delivery Prep Associate – Furniture Mart USA

• Truck Unloader – Furniture Mart USA

• Furniture Inspector – Furniture Mart USA

• Back to Stock Associate – Furniture Mart USA

• Maintenance Associate- Western Mall

• PT Warehouse Associate – Clearance Center

• PT Customer Pick Up Associate – Furniture Mart USA

All our positions offer great employee and family discounts on furniture and free access to our company fitness center!

Our full time positions include complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, PTO/Sick pay, 401(k)/Profit Sharing and more!

Contact Information:

Don’t have time to stop in for an interview? Learn more about our current opportunities and apply on our website http://www.thefurnituremart.com/careers.

Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.