Police Arrest Sioux Falls Man In Connection With Sunday Burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested a man Sunday in connection to a burglary that took place earlier that morning.

Police say they got a report of a burglary around 5:40 a.m. after employees of a business near 60th St. and Cliff Avenue found that a back door had been broken into. The suspect broke into the business with rock, took some cash and then left. The business had a surveillance camera and police were able to get a description of the suspect. The suspect was wearing a camouflage baseball cap and grey sweatshirt with “1989” on the front of it.

A patrolling officer noticing someone that fit the description of the suspect in the Casey’s parking lot near Burnside St. and Benson Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Police originally arrested him because his license was revoked. Detectives got a hold of the owner of the vehicle he was driving and the owner was an ex girlfriend of his. Police say she wasn’t aware that he had taken the vehicle and said that he wasn’t supposed to be in possession of it.

Police searched the vehicle and found a camouflage baseball cap, a grey sweatshirt, and some money.

Kai Hansen, a 36-year-old from Sioux Falls was arrested on, driving with a revoked license, possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft, and 2 counts of burglary charges.