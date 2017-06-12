PT Office Administrative Assistant
South Dakota Furniture Mart
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Furniture Mart is now accepting applications for a part-time Office Administrative Assistant at our Sioux Falls, SD location!
The Administrative Assistant provides a broad variety of vital administrative and staff support services for our Store Manager and Design Professionals/Sales Associates.
Responsibilities:
• Receive incoming phone calls and assist customers at check-out
• Cash handling
• Bookkeeping
• Report preparation
• Ensure client receives excellent customer service
Schedule:
Evenings and weekend shifts.
All of our part-time position come with excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses, and more!
Requirements:
• Detail-oriented
• Proficient computer skills, especially Microsoft Office
• Excellent communication skills both verbally and written
• Previous experience in customer-service (preferred)
Contact Information:
Interested applicants should apply in person at 2101 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 or online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers
Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.