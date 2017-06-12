PT Office Administrative Assistant

South Dakota Furniture Mart

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Furniture Mart is now accepting applications for a part-time Office Administrative Assistant at our Sioux Falls, SD location!

The Administrative Assistant provides a broad variety of vital administrative and staff support services for our Store Manager and Design Professionals/Sales Associates.

Responsibilities:

• Receive incoming phone calls and assist customers at check-out

• Cash handling

• Bookkeeping

• Report preparation

• Ensure client receives excellent customer service

Schedule:

Evenings and weekend shifts.

All of our part-time position come with excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses, and more!

Requirements:

• Detail-oriented

• Proficient computer skills, especially Microsoft Office

• Excellent communication skills both verbally and written

• Previous experience in customer-service (preferred)

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at 2101 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 or online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.