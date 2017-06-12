PT Warehouse Associate

Unclaimed Freight Furniture Clearance Center

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

The Unclaimed Freight Furniture Clearance Center is seeking a Part-Time WAREHOUSE ASSOCIATE for our Sioux Falls, SD location!

Ideal candidates will be customer-service focused, responsible, organized, friendly, and cooperative. They will have the ability to handle tough situations in a professional manner and will take direction well.

Responsibilities:

•Move displays on the showroom floor and to/from the warehouse

•Inspecting and assembling furniture

•Loading/unloading trucks and customer pick-ups

•Performing minor repair work

Schedule:

This is a part-time position 12-15 hrs/week, evenings and weekends. Enjoy our quality furniture at employee prices – just one of the many rewards of being part of our family!

Requirements:

•Position requires the ability to lift furniture in excess of 100 lbs. on a regular basis.

•Must be able to pass background check and drug test prior to starting work.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply today at the Clearance Center 6700 W. 12th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57107 or apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.