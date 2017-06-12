Rapper Chief Keef Arrested At Sioux Falls Airport On Marijuana Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Keith Cozart, better known as rapper Chief Keef, was arrested at the Sioux Falls airport the morning after his concert at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

Police say that airport security found an edible marijuana in his carry-on bag around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. Officers also found a second edible and four marijuana blunts.

Cozart was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia and is currently being held at the Minnehaha County Jail.