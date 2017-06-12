Senate Passes Lakes Bill; House To Weigh Changes

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Senate has voted to pass legislation that would create new rules governing the use of lakes on private land for recreation.

Senators voted 26-7 Monday for the measure, exceeding the two-thirds support required for approval. The state House earlier voted to approve the legislation, but the bill has to go back to the chamber so representatives can consider a change made in the Senate.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he’ll sign the bill if the Legislature approves it. The proposal would immediately restore access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.

The bill also says that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.