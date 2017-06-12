Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man On Child Abuse, DWI Charges

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is arrested on child abuse and DWI charges during a traffic stop.

Police pulled over 26-year old Steven Sanftleben near 6th and Wever around 10:30 a.m.  after police say Sanftleben ran a red light at 8th Street and Franklin Avenue. Sanftleben was traveling at 40 mph speeds in a 20 mph zone. Officers found Sanftleben’s 1-year-old and four-year-old in the car.

Sanftleben was arrested for DWI and two counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

