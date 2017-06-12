Someone Changes Church Sign After Members Show Support For LGBT Community

Church Minister: 'Loving Someone Is Not Wrong'

As thousands of people marched for pride across the country on Sunday, a Sioux Falls church says someone used the sign outside of their building to spread a different message. After showing their support for the LGBT Community, their sign was changed.

‘Love Everyone’. These are the words that decorate the sign in front of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church near East 30th Street and South Cliff Avenue. The phrase is not only something that church members here believe, but it’s a statement piece.

“Loving someone is not wrong,” said All Souls Church Minister Sarah Caine.

Caine says they put up the phrase ‘Love Everyone’ along with ‘We cherish the spark of love in all people’ after someone changed their original sign over the weekend.

Caine said, “Even though it was minor. It wasn’t a broken window or spray paint, it was a message of we don’t agree.”

The sign originally welcomed the LGBT Community to attend the church. It’s unknown who changed it to read ‘Repent’ on both sides.

“I don’t really think it comes from a place of understanding. I think it comes from a place of wanting everyone to be saved and the theology that feels right to that person,” said Caine. “It can be a little scary and disappointing that that’s how love comes through for them.”

While the words on the sign are new, the flag is not. Caine says they’ve received a lot of positive messages on social media because of it.

Caine said, “They thanked us for having our messages of love and acceptance and staying vigilant in keeping the flag, which is up here all the time, this rainbow flag, it’s just up, and they appreciated we were staying on that side of things.”

And it will stay up.

The church says someone has broken the plexiglass before to change the sign. They say this time they didn’t feel the need to contact police because nothing was damaged.