State House Votes To Send Lakes Bill To Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state House has approved a bill that would create rules governing the use of lakes on private land in South Dakota for recreation.

Representatives voted 52-16 Monday for the bill, which requires two-thirds support in each chamber to be approved.

The measure now heads to the Senate. Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he’ll sign the bill Monday if the Legislature approves it.

The proposal would immediately restore access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.

The bill also says that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a supporter, says lawmakers need to get lakes back open and give landowners respect.