Suspect In Rapid City Homicide Arrested In New Mexico

Adel Toay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a suspect in the recent killing of a man in Rapid City.

Police on Sunday said the 28-year-old suspect had been arrested in Albuquerque.

The suspect is a South Dakota Department of Corrections inmate who was placed on escape status after allegedly stealing a city vehicle on June 2 from an inmate work site at Rapid City’s landfill.

The vehicle was later found a short distance from where 64-year-old Larry Mintzlaff was found slain in his home on June 7. His vehicle had been stolen. Police say the suspect had Mintzlaff’s vehicle when he was arrested.

