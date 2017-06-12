Trump To Hold Campaign-Style Rally In Iowa

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is planning to hold a campaign-style rally later this month in Iowa.

His re-election campaign says the event will take place June 21 at an arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Trump had delayed an earlier plan to visit the state soon after his first foreign trip.

Trump has held several campaign rallies since becoming president, including events in Kentucky and Tennessee.

His most recent such event was in Pennsylvania, to mark his 100th day in office.