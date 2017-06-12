US Junior Amateur Qualifier

The US Junior Amateur qualifier at Minnehaha C.C. Monday brought players from as far away as California and Florida. Sioux Falls native Bryce Hammer won a playoff after shooting 71 and is the 2nd alternate. Andrew O’Brien of Clive, IA with a 70 is the first alternate for the national tournament July 17th-21st at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, KS. The 2 qualifiers who both shot 68’s and will advance are Ryggs Johnston of Libby, MT and Parker Reddig og Minneapolis.