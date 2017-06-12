US Junior Amateur Qualifier

Hammer is first alternate for US Junior Amateur
Mark Ovenden
The US Junior Amateur qualifier at Minnehaha C.C. Monday brought players from as far away as California and Florida. Sioux Falls native Bryce Hammer won a playoff after shooting 71 and is the 2nd alternate. Andrew O’Brien of Clive, IA with a 70 is the first alternate for the national tournament July 17th-21st at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, KS. The 2 qualifiers who both shot 68’s and will advance are Ryggs Johnston of Libby, MT and Parker Reddig og Minneapolis.

