Waldner Finishes USD Career as All-American

Choosing to throw in college was pretty easy for Redfield’s Danielle Waldner.

“Yeah when I was actually in 8th grade I got 8th place at the state meet in South Dakota. From there I just kept going up and up and up and I won it my junior and senior years and I said I can probably make something out of this!” Waldner says.

Her career at USD was anything but.

“It’s been just ups and downs, always. It’s a roller coaster to be a track athlete and you just never know what the weather will do or what meet you’ll go to or the competition so you just kinda gotta stay with it and hope things will go well at the end of the day.” Danielle says.

Waldner won Summit League shot put titles in two of her first three years, yet failed to reach the national championships each time.

“Lot of those other years kind of gave her the experience to have success this year. And the biggest thing this year she had a lot of moments where she kind of figured out this is how I do this, this is how I do that, and it just kind of all came together.” Kruger says.

After winning a third Summit League title with a record throw of 56 feet, 11 and three quarter inches, Waldner finally qualified for the NCAA Championships in Eugene and earned second team All-American honors.

“Such a whirlwind of a career. I started at about 47 feet and then went up to 56-11. So hopefully other people will see that throwers can do it and get to go too.” Waldner says.

“She wasn’t really highly recruited out of high school and just kind of wears that saying no, I can do great things and I can achieve great things, and I’m going to work my butt off to make that happen.” Kruger says.

Making it easy to see why Danielle ended her career with a flourish!

In Vermillion, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.