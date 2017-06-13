8-Month-Old Baby Killed In Car Crash Near Langford

Charges pending against one driver involved

Charges are pending against a 27-year-old woman after a baby girl dies in a two-car crash.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a Pontiac Grand Am was eastbound on 122nd Street when the car did not yield at an uncontrolled intersection at 418th Avenue northwest of Langford. The Grand Am collided with a Cadillac going north. An eight-month-old girl riding in the backseat of the Grand Am died in the crash. The Grand Am’s driver, a 27-year-old woman whose identity has not been released, was seriously injured and hospitalized. The front-seat passenger of the Grand Am, a 7-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s still under investigation whether the three were wearing seat belts or properly restrained. The highway patrol could not release details on the relationship between the woman and the two children, citing Marsy’s Law. Charges are pending against her.

The driver of the Cadillac was wearing their seat belt and sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The highway patrol is investigating the wreck. We’ll bring you the latest on the specific charges filed in this crash when we receive those details.