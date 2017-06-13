Augie Southpaw Lehnen is highest pick ever in MLB draft

Augie Southpaw Lehnen is highest pick ever in MLB draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The New York Yankees selected Augustana University junior left-handed pitcher Dalton Lehnen (Lakeville, Minn.) with the 182nd pick of the sixth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

Lehnen, a native of Lakeville, Minnesota, is ninth player from Augustana to be selected in the MLB Draft and is now the highest draft pick in program history.

He is the fifth Viking to be drafted in the MLB First-Year Player Draft since 2012. Derek Hansen was taken in the 25th round by the Oakland Athletics in 2012 followed by three straight Cleveland Indians draft picks in Jordan Milbrath (2013), Jack Goihl (2015) and Michael Letkewicz (2016).

Lehnen made 11 appearances in 2017 for the Vikings posting a 3-3 record and a 2.60 ERA. He struck out 61 batters in 52 innings of work while walking just 20 batters. Lehnen held opponents to a .183 batting average and struck out five or more batters in 8 of 11 appearances. He struck out eight batters in a game three times and whiffed a season-high nine against Minnesota State on May 5.

Lehnen joined Augustana in 2017 after spending two seasons at the University of Cincinnati where he appeared in 24 games on the hill. As a freshman in 2015, Lehnen tossed 68 innings picking up 49 strikeouts while walking just 24 batters while starting a team-high 13 games.

Augustana baseball finished the 2017 season with a record of 37-22, including 29-11 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play, which was good for a second-place finish in the final league standings.