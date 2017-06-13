Brandon’s Adams Picked by Houston in 6th Round

Former Brandon Valley slugger Jake Adams capped an incredible junior season at Iowa Tuesday when he was selected in the 6th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Houston Astros. Adams blasted a school record 29 home runs for the Hawkeyes while hitting for average as well. The Astros have built baseball’s most exciting young team through the draft. Adams had 2 outstanding years in junior college belting 43 HR’s and was intending to play at UND last season when their baseball program was eliminated. Luckily he caught on late with Iowa and the rest is history!