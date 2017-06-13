Canaries win rain-shortened game with Railcats

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats in a rain-shortened five innings, 5-2 to extend their winning streak to three games.

The RailCats took an early lead against Troy Marks in the top of the second inning, loading the bases on a walk and back-to-back singles. John Holland followed with another single, giving Gary a 1-0 lead, and Randy Santiesteban’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0 in favor of the RailCats.

But just like Monday night, the Canaries battled back, cutting the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning and tying things up in the third.

Chris Jacobs started the bottom of the second with a single, and one-out later, Patrick Fiala followed with a single of his own putting runners at first and second. One batter later, Dan Motl tied things up with his RBI single, sending Jacobs home and cutting the RailCats’ lead in half.

Jabari Henry led off the bottom of the third with a single, and Burt Reynolds followed with a walk. A 4-6 fielder’s choice put runners at the corners for Jacobs, whose sacrifice fly tied the game at two.

Marks worked around three hits in the fourth and fifth, before the Canaries took the lead, and the rain started coming down.

Mike Falsetti led off the bottom of the fifth with a triple, and gave the Canaries the lead on Henry’s RBI single, his third single of the day. Burt Reynolds followed with a single of his own, before Aaron Gretz’ laced a double down the right field line, scoring two and extending the Birds’ lead to 5-2.

The RailCats scored a run in the top of the sixth, but with a downpour on the horizon, the grounds crew and the tarp was called in. With rain in the forecast, the game was called after five innings, giving the Canaries a 5-2 victory.

Marks picks up his first win of the season for the Birds, allowing two runs on eight hits over 5.0 innings pitched. Alex Gunn takes the loss for Gary, allowing five runs on nine hits.

With the win the Canaries move to 9-15 on the season, while the RailCats drop to 13-13 on the year.

The Canaries will look for their second straight series win, taking on the Gary SouthShore RailCats at 7:05 pm on Wednesday evening in game three of the four game set.