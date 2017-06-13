Ham Could Start For Vikings in 2nd Season

C.J. Ham is used to changing roles. After all it was only a few years ago his role at the Legends Football Clinic looked a lot different.

CJ Ham, Minnesota Vikings FB:”This is definitely surreal…I used to work these camps and look up to the legends that were here…”

Now the former Augustana Vikings star is poised to take on a much bigger role with the Minnesota Vikings-starting fullback.

Ham:”I’m very excited for the opportunity. It’s not set in stone right now, the season’s a long ways away. But I’m just excited that the coaches want me around right now and that they’re looking to try me in new places…”

CJ knows it won’t come easy but nothing did in his first year with Minnesota.

Ham had to fight to work his way onto the practice squad as an undrafted rookie. He led the team in rushing during the preseason and got to suit up in the Vikings final game, though he didn’t play.

Ham:”This game is all about confidence and I have a lot more than last year coming in as a nervous rookie. I kind of know what I can do and I’m excited to go out there and really compete…”

It’s a story Adam Thielen knows all too well. The former Mankato star had to to the same thing and has become one of the team’s top receivers.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR:”It’s always great to have guys who bust their butt and come to work every day with a mission and he’s one of those guys. He just comes to work everyday with a mindset that he’s going to beat the guy across from him and it will pay big dividends for him…”

And if there’s one thing CJ knows about taking on a bigger role….

Ham:”Playing fullback from running back isn’t that big of a difference. When it comes to reading holes you still have to be an athlete out there. I think playing running back in the past has helped me a lot…”

…It’s how to do it.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.