Hot Temps, Strong Winds Exacerbate Drought In South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Parts of South Dakota got much-needed rain over the past week, but hot temperatures and strong winds continue to exacerbate drought conditions in many areas.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 63 percent short or very short, and subsoil moisture is 58 percent in those categories.

Less than half of the state’s corn and soybean crops are rated in good to excellent condition, and only 13 percent of the spring wheat crop is in those categories.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 45 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 65 percent adequate to surplus