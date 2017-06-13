Hundreds Without Power During Severe Weather

Eastern South Dakota hit with mass power outages
Kelsie Passolt
According to Xcel Energy and electric cooperatives, more than 1,000 customers are without power in eastern South Dakota as severe weather rolls through the Sioux Empire Tuesday evening.

Xcel is reporting more than 1,500 customers are without power in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas.  You can follow Xcel Energy’s website for the latest information on outages.  The South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s website says at one point Tuesday evening, 1,300 customers were without power in Brown and Spink counties, but according to Northern Electric Cooperative, electricity should be restored to most, if not all, of its customers by 10 p.m. Tuesday.  KDLT News will continue to bring you updates as we receive them.

