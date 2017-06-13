Minnesota Legislators Sue Dayton For Cutting Their Funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota’s Legislature is suing Gov. Mark Dayton over his veto of lawmakers’ funding.

The legal dispute goes back to the messy end of a special session in which lawmakers delivered a $46 billion budget. Dayton signed most of the budget in late May but zeroed out nearly $130 million in funding for the House and Senate for the next two years.

Dayton wants lawmakers to agree to remove big tax breaks for tobacco products and wealthy estate owners. But Republicans called it a clearly unconstitutional act and vowed legal action.

Their lawsuit was finally filed in Ramsey County Court on Tuesday. It’s unclear how the case may proceed and whether it may be immediately accelerated to the Minnesota Supreme Court.