Watertown Murder Suspect’s Bond Raised To $100,000

WATERTOWN, S.D. – A judge has raised the bond of a Watertown man accused of murdering a teenager last weekend.

30-year-old Alexis Velazquez is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Harley. Harley’s family was in court for the hearing, however, Velazquez appeared via teleconference.

The judge today raised his bond from $50,000 to $100,000. Codington County States Attorney Patrick McCann asked for a $500,000, saying Velazquez is a flight risk and that he told his fiance “do not be surprised if I run.” McCann is asking for the community’s patience during the case.

“If you don’t hear any official word from law enforcement or my office regarding the facts I would question the veracity of those statements and just encourage people to trust the process. We’ll do our jobs and we’ll play out the information as we can,” said McCann

Velazquez does have a criminal history, in 2015, he was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 27th.