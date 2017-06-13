Pierre Plumber Accused Of Child Rape Reaches Plea Agreement

Adel Toay
Share This:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Pierre man accused of raping a teenage girl in a home where he had done plumbing work has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Thirty-two-year-old David Timmons in February 2016 pleaded not guilty to rape-related counts that could have put him in prison for decades.

The Capital Journal reports that Timmons recently pleaded no contest to an attempted rape charge that carries a maximum sentence of 7 1/2 years behind bars. He’s to be sentenced July 28.

Timmons’ state license as an apprentice plumber was not renewed after his arrest.

Related Post

Committee Approves Bill Restoring Access to 30 Lak...
Guilty Plea Entered In Fatal Stabbing On SD Reserv...
Fort Thompson Woman Sentenced For Assaulting Feder...
Highway Patrol Confiscates 1.7 Pounds Of Heroin, C...

You Might Also Like