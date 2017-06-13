Pierre Plumber Accused Of Child Rape Reaches Plea Agreement

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Pierre man accused of raping a teenage girl in a home where he had done plumbing work has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Thirty-two-year-old David Timmons in February 2016 pleaded not guilty to rape-related counts that could have put him in prison for decades.

The Capital Journal reports that Timmons recently pleaded no contest to an attempted rape charge that carries a maximum sentence of 7 1/2 years behind bars. He’s to be sentenced July 28.

Timmons’ state license as an apprentice plumber was not renewed after his arrest.