Rapper “Chief Keef” Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges In Sioux Falls

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Chicago rapper arrested in Sioux Falls on drug charges made his initial appearance today.

Keith Cozart, also known as “Chief Keef” pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

Cozart was arrested yesterday morning at Sioux Falls Regional Airport after authorities say they found two edibles and four blunts in his luggage.

His bond was set at $2,000 with a preliminary hearing set within 15 days.

