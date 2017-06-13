Sioux Falls Woman Sentenced In Embezzlement Case

PIERRE, S.D.– Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that Marna Jayne Gietzen, 49, Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was sentenced to serve 4 years in the state penitentiary with 4 years suspended under the condition that she serve time in the county jail.

Judge Houwman suspended the execution of sentence on several conditions. Judge Houwman ordered Gietzen to serve 45 days in county jail, 2.5 years of probation, and ordered Gietzen to pay a total of $5,472.60 in restitution. Gietzen paid the restitution in full on March 3, 2017.

“Ms. Gietzen abused her position of trust in providing care to our disabled,” said Jackley. “Our citizens with disabilities deserve the best possible care, and we will hold accountable those who seek to profit at their expense.”

Gietzen pleaded guilty in Minnehaha County to embezzlement, pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the State. Gietzen admitted that she knowingly and intentionally diverted funds while Gietzen worked at a facility that provides care to disabled clients.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with assistance from the South Dakota Department of Human Services, the Sioux Falls Police Department, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Gietzen’s former employer.