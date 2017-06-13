Sportsmen Skeptical Of Waters Compromise

Anglers Question Future Of Non-Meandered Waters Following New Bill

ESTELLINE, S.D. — A nearly twelve hour debate Monday led to the “Open Waters Compromise.”

Governor Dennis Daugaard signed a new bill meant to calm the issue of access to non-meandered waters in the state.

Public waters that overtake private property are considered non-meandering water.

They’re special to South Dakota Guided Fishing owner Jarrod Fredericks.

He said he made a shirt, saying “Nunya Lake Guide Service” in honor of the waters.

“Normally, they had no names to them and you always told your buddies, we’re at “nunya” lake, kind of a deal. That’s what you called them,” said Fredericks.

The Open Waters Compromises takes steps to answer questions about a Supreme Court ruling that restricted access to non-meandered waters.

Their compromise bill reopens 30 Game, Fish and Parks access docks and all non-meandered waters.

However, landowners can still petition to keep the waters on their property closed.

Fredericks said he believes the bill is a “quick fix.”

“I think this is not a solution, this is just a temporary fix that’s going to cause the GFP a lot of problems,” said Fredericks.

Fredericks said he worries about how boundaries will be set, should a landowner close water access.

Buoys will block boaters but Fredericks wonders how they’ll be controlled.

“How do you label it? If you have a middle of a lake on 80 acres…is it can you go inside those buoys? Can you go outside the buoys? There’s just no clean-cut rule about what’s going on and there’s going to be a lot more confusion over the next three or four months,” said Fredericks.

He said he believes the best compromise is a “pay-to-play” deal between anglers and landowners.

He said a small fee for fishermen and women to get on the water could calm the tide.

“Landowners have land that they have no control over, they’re paying on it, they want to be recognized and they want their ground back,” said Fredericks.

As a sportsman, himself, he said he realizes there needs to be give and take.

“There is no best case scenario because no one’s ever going to be happy. Everyone wants their share of the pie,” said Fredericks.

He also said he believes the next six months will be the most telling about the compromise.

He believes in that time, they’ll get an understanding of how many landowners choose to close water access.

An amendment to the bill causes it to “sunset” on July 1, 2018, meaning the legislature will have to take up the issue during the next session.