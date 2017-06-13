Sun Tan City And Filly Flair Celebrate Anniversaries With Block Party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Two Sioux Falls business are celebrating their time in Sioux Falls with a block party featuring a pop-up shop, food truck and music.

Sun Tan City West is celebrating 15 years in Sioux Falls and Filly Flair is celebrating one year at their location at the Beacon Center. Filly Flair’s Director of Business Development and Sales Courtney VanderPol says she and Anna Waldner decided to collaborate because they have similar clientele.

“We just clicked,” says VanderPol. She, Sara and Katie, the regional manager of Sun Tan City have become friends outside of work and says they really enjoy working together.

The “Celebrate 15 Kick-Off Event” is on Friday, June 16 at Sun Tan City West from 3 to 7 p.m. Filly Flair will have a pop-up shop with some of their summertime pieces for sale. To see some of their items, watch the video above to see Chelsey, the co-manager of Sun Tan City West model an outfit.

The block party will also feature special guest KSUX-FM. Swamp Daddy’s food truck will be there to serve their famous Cajun food.

Filly Flair will be selling discounted gift cards exclusively at the party. Waldner says a highlight of the event will be their giveaway of one year of free tanning to Sun Tan City West valued at $500. To register, visit Sun Tan City West between Thursday and Sunday. To learn more about the special offers at the block party, watch the video above.

According to Waldner, 15 years ago Sun Tan City was the first salon in South Dakota to offer sunless tanning. She says she’s proud of how well the business has done since then. For more about Sun Tan City, click here.

VanderPol says Filly Flair is a fashion-forward store that gets new styles in every week. She says she encourages shoppers to frequent the store, since they get new pieces in often. For more about Filly Flair, click here.