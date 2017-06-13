GFP Dedicates Kayak, Canoe Water Trail Along Big Sioux River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks dedicated a canoe and kayak trail along a section of the Big Sioux River today.

The water trail begins at the the Big Sioux Recreation Area near Brandon and ends near Sioux City.

It was dedicated as the Jay Heath Canoe and Kayak Trail, who was instrumental in founding the South Dakota Canoe and Kayak Association.

The state is hoping new signage, and new online map, will help people navigate the trail better.

“Lately, we’ve seen an explosion of use. Not only from everybody that owns their own kayaks, but there’s outfitters that are renting canoes and kayaks for downstream trips, and we’ve been working on our access areas to offer better access areas, more opportunities,” said Travis Theilen the GFP District Park Supervisor.

The online map of the Jay Heath Canoe and Kayak Trail includes access sites and campgrounds, you can find that here: JAY HEATH CANOE AND KAYAK TRAIL MAP