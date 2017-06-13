Camp Counselor Averts Tragedy At Wall Lake With Safety Measures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say a camp counselor averted tragedy thanks to safety measures and a quick response.

The woman was with a group of campers from a local organization this morning at Wall Lake. Authorities say the counselor was kayaking when she went missing around 11:45 a.m. and that others in the group called 911 right away.

The woman was found floating in the water a short time later, uninjured and wearing her life jacket.

“That’s the message today, is she gets to go home, a tragedy was averted because she’s wearing the right safety equipment,” said Lynn DeYoung with the Minnehaha Co. Emergency Management, “That’s the right thing and that’s a good thing in this case.”

Authorities say if you’re hitting the lake, to go with family or friends, and they also suggest staying in marked areas such as ones with buoys.