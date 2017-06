Birds Rally Past Railcats in 10

Aaron Gretz knocked in Burt Reynolds and gave the Canaries a 10-inning walk off 4-3 victory Wednesday night over the Gary SS Railcats. Reynolds also knocked in two runs to pace the way for the Birds and Miles Nordgren pitched 6.1 innings and gave up 3 runs. It was the 6th win in 7 games for the Canaries who go for the sweep Thursday at SF Stadium. They improved to 10-15 for the season.