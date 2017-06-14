Federal Judge Orders New Environmental Review Of DAPL

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Opponents of a major oil pipeline that stretches from North Dakota to Illinois, crossing through South Dakota, are celebrating after a federal judge rules a new environmental review must be done on the Dakota Access pipeline.

According to the Associated Press, Wednesday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the Dakota Access pipeline passes under the Missouri River.

The judge’s 91-page decision states that the corps failed to take into account how a spill might affect “fishing rights, hunting rights or environmental justice, or the degree to which the pipeline’s effects are likely to be highly controversial.” Judge Boasberg says the Army must redo its environmental analysis in certain sections. He’ll consider later whether the pipeline must halt operations in the meantime. A status conference is scheduled for next week. Opponents, including the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, called this ruling a “significant victory.” Pipeline developer Energy Transfter Partners did not immediately return email and phone messages seeking comment on the ruling.