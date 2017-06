Gold Shine against Storm Lake

The Sioux Falls Gold scored 11 runs in the 2nd inning and went on to beat Storm Lake 14-4 at Ronken Field Wednesday night. Lucas Berry had a bases-clearing double and Patrick O’Donnell a 2-run single to pace the big inning. Both play their college ball at Karras Park for Augustana. The Gold are part of the Pioneer Collegiate Baseball League.