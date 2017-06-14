Group Unveils $1M Plan To Address Super Bowl Sex Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Community leaders have come up with a plan to fight sex trafficking during the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

The Star Tribune reports the 40-member group unveiled a plan Tuesday that includes billboard campaigns and statewide law enforcement stings. The effort is estimated to cost about $1 million.

The group is made up of representatives from counties, nonprofits, hospitals, businesses and law enforcement who have spent the past nine months planning.

Bus drivers, hotel workers and about 10,000 Super Bowl volunteers will also be trained to identify sex trafficking. The effort also includes providing more emergency shelter beds, increased street outreach and a tip hotline for possible trafficking.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee asked the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota in 2014 to lead the efforts against sex trafficking.