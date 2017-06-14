Hamill Man Pleads Not Guilty In Death Of Former Girlfriend

BURKE, S.D. (AP) – A Hamill man accused of killing his former girlfriend has pleaded not guilty.

The Daily Republic reports that 46-year-old Chance Harruff during a Tuesday hearing pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

He had initially been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Kristi Olson.

A court filing says Harruff argued with Olson at her residence in Dallas, South Dakota, on June 1. The document says he hit Olson in the chest with a “‘mule’ strength punch,” knocking her to the floor.

The filing says Harruff said he left the residence without knowing whether Olson needed medical help. She was unresponsive when officials arrived June 1, and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Defense attorney Clint Sargent declined to comment to The Associated Press.