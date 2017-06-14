House Majority Whip Shot At Congressional Baseball Practice

WASHINGTON (AP) -House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, congressional officials say.

A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.”

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader.

