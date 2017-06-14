Police: Grandparent Scammed Out Of $4,000

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars as part of what police call a grandparent scam.

Police say the 80-year-old received a phone call yesterday from someone claiming to be a friend of her granddaughter. The person on the phone told the woman that her granddaughter was arrested on drug charges and needed $2,000 to get out of jail.

Police say the woman purchased $2,000 in gift cards from Best Buy and gave them the numbers to the cards, but then the caller told her that they needed another $2,000.

Police say she didn’t realize it was a scam until she sent the person $4,000 in gift cards.

