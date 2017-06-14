Preliminary Plans Unveiled for Former Copper Lounge Lot

The second floor would be occupied by the neighboring "PAve" bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- There are new plans for the site of the former copper lounge building that collapsed last december.

Norm Drake, the man who owned the building, presented his proposal to the Sioux Falls Historic Preservation Board Wednesday afternoon.

The project includes a two story building at the site of the former Copper Lounge.

The first floor would be retail space.

The second floor would be occupied by the neighboring “PAve” bar which will include a rooftop patio area over 10th Street.

The building plans required approval by the Historic Preservation Board to ensure it fit within the standards of the downtown historic district.

The board signed off on the proposal. The only adjustment made was requesting more brick on the front of the building to better fit in with the existing buildings already downtown.

The next step in this process is for developers to submit construction plans to the city.

They plan to do that in the next 2 to 4 weeks.

Before the collapse, the project planned for that area was a Lewis Drug store.