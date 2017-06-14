Sioux Falls American Legion Celebrates Flag Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “The American Legion’s Singing Legionnaires” lined streets across Sioux Falls today with American flags to honor the national symbol.

Nearly 20 volunteers placed 600 flags along 8 routes across the city Wednesday, in a tradition that dates back to 1955. They say they hit the streets around 5:30 this morning.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will also celebrate tonight at Veterans Memorial Park with a patriotic concert by the Sioux Falls Municipal Band, that event starts at 7:00 p.m.