Sioux Falls Multi-Family Home Damaged In Fire

Cause of fire under investigation

Three people and a cat were rescued from a burning multi-family home in Sioux Falls Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., a fire was reported on the first floor of the home at 913 South 1st Avenue. When Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor and roof of the structure. They forced entry and evacuated three residents and a cat. Firefighters got the flames under control in about 30 minutes. There is heavy smoke damage on the first and second floors. No one was hurt. What caused the fire is under investigation.