South Dakota Has 1st Human West Nile Virus Case Of The Year

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota has its first confirmed human case of West Nile virus this year.

The state Health Department says the case is in a Davison County resident who is in his or her 60s.

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches and rash. Many people infected with the virus experience mild or no symptoms, but the virus can be fatal.

The virus was first reported in South Dakota in 2002. Since then the state has confirmed 2,359 human cases, including 745 hospitalizations and 38 deaths.

State Epidemiologist Lon Kightlinger encourages South Dakotans to get in the habit of using mosquito repellent, to protest themselves.