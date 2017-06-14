Law Enforcement Stops Large Fentanyl Distribution In South Dakota

Adel Toay
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that the Chamberlain Police Department, the Safe Trails Drug Task Force and the Division of Criminal Investigation have arrested Trevor Harden, 19, Chamberlain, as a result of a search warrant served in Chamberlain on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

“South Dakota’s cooperative law enforcement operation has seized an estimated 20,000 fentanyl pills. The street value is estimated at approximately $500,000. One officer was treated for exposure to fentanyl, and has been released from the hospital,” said Jackley.

At this time, Harden has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, fentanyl, class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in the state penitentiary and/or $20,000 fine.
Harden is presumed innocent until such time as proven guilty.

