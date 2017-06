Storm Offense Much Improved

Storm Offense Much Improved

The Sioux Falls Storm face a critical game to end the regular season Saturday night at Iowa. They pounded the Barnstormers 70-13 early in the season but Iowa has won 11 straight and the 2 teams are tied with 13-2 records with Wichita Falls right behind at 12-3. The Storm offense has been a little bit up and down but Kurtiss Riggs likes where they’re at down the stretch.