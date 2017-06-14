Storm Photos From June 13th
A low pressure system and a line of severe thunderstorms, as well as tornado warned cells, moved through central and eastern portions of the KDLT forecast area yesterday starting in the mid afternoon. We have received several pictures and put them here. If you have any photos of storms or storm damage, send them our way on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as email. Please include a location and approximate time, especially with storm damage, so we can pass on the most information to the correct National Weather Service office. Also, please do not put yourself in harms way to take a photo; while we appreciate the photos, your safety is much more important.
Tree Uprooted in Brentford – Kathleen Ruesink
Tornado South of Groton, Chad and Michelle Johnson
Tornado near Zell, Derald Gross
Cliff and Rice Avenue, Sioux Falls, Brent McCown
Hail, Sioux Falls, Kelsie Passolt
Baltic, Jenny Hefty
Hail, Jenny Hefty, Baltic
Tripp, Kyle Carter
Sioux Falls, Marcus Amus
Lightning, Sioux Falls, Melynda Tiny Stanley
Mammatus Clouds, Plankinton, Kyle Carter
Shelf cloud, Stickney Looking West, Joe Zweifel
Tree Down, South Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls