Strong Storms Spawn Numerous Tornadoes In South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Strong storms spawned numerous tornadoes in South Dakota. There were no reports of injuries but some damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes in northeastern South Dakota and received reports of several other unconfirmed twisters. Survey teams were heading out Wednesday to assess damage.

The Capital Journal reports two cabins were destroyed nine miles south of Rosholt, one by wind and one by a large tree that fell on it. Fires near Milbank were blamed on downed power lines.

The weather service received reports of five reported tornadoes that swept through southeastern South Dakota, including two twisters near White Lake. The Daily Republic in Mitchell reports the tornadoes caused minimal damage and no injuries.