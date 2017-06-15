Air Force Plans Exercise In Northern Plains Training Area

Adel Toay
Share This:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The Air Force is holding another large-scale exercise in the Powder River Training Complex in the Northern Plains.

The training area covers nearly 35,000 square miles of airspace in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming – the largest over the continental U.S.

Officials at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota say the Combat Raider exercise June 27-29 will involve various military aircraft. There is the potential for people on the ground to hear sonic booms.

The Air Force also cautions non-military aircraft to review the Federal Aviation Administration notice and avoid areas and altitudes where military planes will be practicing.

Related Post

Parents Matter Group Hopes To Save Lives With R...
Senate Minority Leader Joins Governor’s Race
South Dakota Regents Approve Tuition And Fee Hikes
Man Accused In Reservation Slaying Pleads Not Guil...

You Might Also Like