Attempted Stolen Fridge Sale Leads To Arrest In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is in custody after trying to sell a stolen fridge on Facebook.

36-year old Nicholas McMahon was arrested for possession of burglary tools and stolen property yesterday. A storage unit owner found their lock cut, and that a fridge, television and carpet cleaner were stolen.

Authorities say the owner called them back saying he found his fridge for sale on Facebook. Police say he arranged a meeting with McMahon to buy the fridge.

“We had a couple officers that were across the street in the Roosevelt parking lot and watching for this. The victim was there, the suspect showed up. The victim recognized his refrigerator and kind of waved at the officers,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say they found bolt cutters under McMahon’s driver seat when they arrested him.

The other items stolen, such as the TV, were not recovered.