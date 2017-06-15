Billion Auto – Parts Counter Person
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is seeking a full time Inside Parts Sales Representative to join our Parts Team!
Duties:
• Assisting customers with automotive parts cataloging, processing orders and returns while following policies and procedures
• Demonstrate a positive and helpful attitude while helping customers.
• Accurately provide customer with correct information regarding orders, availability and delivery times
• Operate electronic catalog and ordering system to process customer’s orders in an efficient manner
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
•High School Diploma/GED equivalent.
•Automotive parts sales and customer service experience preferred
•Requires a working knowledge of automotive systems, replacement parts sales and needs of repair professionals.
•Ability to work independently and as a team in a fast-paced environment
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3942
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY IN PERSON AT OUR HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICE CONNECTED TO KDLT NEWS STATION – OPEN MONDAY-FRIDAY 8am-5pm (address above)…
OR
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE USING THIS URL:
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/parts-counter-sioux-falls-sd/view/1526