Birds go for 5th Straight Before Road Trip

The Canaries went after their 5th straight win Thursday night at SF Stadium against the Gary SS Railcats. Thanks to HR’s from Jabari Henry and Chris Jacobs they rallied to send the game to extra innings tied at 5. But a run in the 11th by Gary avoided the 4-game sweep for the visitors and sent the Birds on a lengthy road trip to Texas. Jacobs had 3 hits and is now batting .340. Henry had 4 hits to improve to .319. Jacobs leads the Birds with 7 home runs in 26 games. The Canaries fell to 10-16.