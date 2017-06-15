Castile Jury Ends 4th Day Without Verdict

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota jury has ended its fourth day of deliberations without a verdict in the manslaughter trial of a police officer who killed a black motorist.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July 6 in a St. Paul suburb. The Latino officer fired seconds after Castile informed Yanez he was carrying a gun.

Yanez testified Castile was pulling the gun out against his instructions and he feared for his life. Prosecutors say he overreacted and that Castile wasn’t a threat.

Thursday’s deliberations passed quietly, with no sudden hearings or requests to review evidence. On Wednesday, the apparently deadlocked jury was summoned to court by the judge and told to keep deliberating.

