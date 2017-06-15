Helmsley Charitable Trust Volunteers With Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – While children are celebrating the end of the school year and the onset of summer vacation, local food pantries are working harder than ever to make sure their pantry coolers, freezers and shelves are stocked with nutritious foods.

Feeding South Dakota says one in every six children in South Dakota are at risk of going hungry. When access to the school district’s free and reduced breakfast and lunch program is limited, or in some cases nonexistent, during the summer months, many more children will be struggling with the issue of hunger.

One organization is stepping up to help with just that. Staff from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust will be volunteering their time and treasures to Feeding South Dakota’s Sioux Falls Food Pantry, providing individuals and families with enough nutritious food to eat during the hot summer months.

“As an organization, the Helmsley Charitable Trust aspires to improve lives through health and select place-based initiatives. This includes giving back to the communities we call home – Sioux Falls, S.D. and New York, N.Y.,” said Walter Panzirer, a Trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “Helmsley’s Sioux Falls staff is honored to partner with Feeding South Dakota for this year’s staff service project and provide a $15,000 grant that could buy 60,000 meals for people in our community.”

The Helmsley Charitable Trust staff will be volunteered at Feeding South Dakota in Sioux Falls on Thursday, from 8:00am until 12:00pm and they also presented a $15,000 check that will provide meals to those going hungry across the state.

“Feeding South Dakota is so very grateful to the Helmsley Charitable Trust for recognizing the hunger need that exists in the state of South Dakota,” says Matt Gassen, CEO, Feeding South Dakota.